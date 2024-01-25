50 YSRC MLAs in touch with us: TDP

VIJAYAWADA : A day after AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram accepted the resignation of Visakhapatnam North TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, the TDP alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy got it accepted out of fear of losing the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections.

Senior TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary on Wednesday claimed that close to 50 MLAs of the ruling YSRC are in touch with the party leadership, and they promised to extend support to the party if it fielded a candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Three Rajya Sabha MP seats from the State will fall vacant in April. The tenure of MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar of TDP, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy of YSRC and CM Ramesh of BJP will come to an end on April 2. Elections to fill the three vacant posts are likely to be held in February or March. Hence, the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP have started evolving their own strategies. The TDP’s strength in the 175-member Assembly, has come down to 22 with the acceptance of Ganta’s resignation. Though the TDP cannot win even a single Rajya Sabha seat with its strength, it seems to be planning to field a candidate with the hope of getting the support of dissidents.