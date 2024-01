VIJAYAWADA : Earlier, the Congress divided Andhra Pradesh and now it is dividing my family, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said while participating in an education conclave held in Tirupati on Wednesday.

In his first reaction to his sister YS Sharmila Reddy being appointed as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Jagan accused the grand old party of playing ‘dirty politics’, especially in the State, for making political gains.

“When I had gone against the Congress, they forced my uncle to contest against me. The Congress always does this, they divide and rule. Unfortunately, what they don’t understand is that there is a greater power, that would ensure these people learn a lesson. Going by its plight, it seems that the Congress has reaped what it sowed. Going forward, it might even get worse, only God can decide that,” he quipped.

During the interview, Jagan spoke about the reforms initiated by his government in the education sector, politics in the State and his policies.

Fight will be between YSRC and TDP-JSP combine in polls: Jagan

Asked about N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest and the charges of vendetta politics against him, Jagan said the TDP supremo was arrested on charges of corruption. “He fought tooth and nail in the court against the charges. However, evidence was produced to support the accusations and as a result he was sent to jail,” he added. On the allegations that the State government was using the APCID against Naidu, he said no one can exploit a government agency, if there is substantial evidence. At the end, the court is the litmus test. “No Chief Minister would take the risk of arresting someone when elections are nearing, until and unless there is substantial evidence,” he added.

Asked who would be the principal opposition in the State, he opined that national parties -- the BJP and the Congress -- are insignificant in AP. “The fight would be between the YSRC and the TDP-JSP combine, along with some like-minded supporters and parties who have joined them,” he explained.

On the party dropping MLAs and three MPs resigning from the YSRC, Jagan said, “Our government has done well, and people are happy with us. However, in some parts of the State, the perception of the MLAs is not that good. So, it is in these places that we are making changes based on various caste dynamics and factors. We are just 70-80 days away from elections. Hence, we decided to make the changes now instead of doing so at the last moment to avoid any last minute confusion.”

Roadmap to inculcate IB syllabus in govt schools

Responding to the criticism over the State government implementing English Medium education in government schools, he sought to know if the children and grandchildren of those who are criticising the government are studying in Telugu medium schools. On being asked if the State government is trying too much too soon to make the schools globally competitive by bringing International Baccalaureate (IB), Jagan explained that IB will join the State’s board State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) from January 31.

Elaborating on the roadmap, he said, “In the first year, from June 2024-2025, it’s only going to be capacity building for the teachers. From June 2025 onwards, they will be training one grade per year, they will start off with the first class. Later, the second grade, and then the third. By 2035, our children in government schools will appear in exams and compete for an IB certificate. The reason why we are moving in this direction is because it is the quality of education that is most important. If the quality of education is not good enough, our children cannot compete globally.”