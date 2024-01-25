Giri Pradakshina at Durga temple today

VIJAYAWADA : On the occasion of Pournami (full moon), Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) will conduct ‘Giri Pradakshina’ on Thursday. The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for circumambulation, which is conducted for the well-being of people and world peace.

Authorities said the Giri Pradakshina will start from Kamadhenu Ammavari temple located at the foothill of Indrakeeladri and will proceed through Kummaripalem, Sitara Junction, Milk Factory, Chittinagar, KBN College, Brahmin Street and will culminate at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam.

The temple priests will offer special prayers to the procession idols of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy. “It is said that performing Giri Pradakshina around the Indrakeeladri on Pournami would fulfil the wishes of the devotees. This has been followed as a ritual for the past one year,” said the temple EO.