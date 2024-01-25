No sand mining at Papagni river: Andhra Pradesh govt to HC

VIJAYAWADA : The State government on Wednesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that no sand mining was taking place on the banks of Papagni river and permission was not granted for mining.

The court heard a public interest litigation filed by D Venkataramana and two others from Jambukanipalle village in PT Samudram mandal of Annamayya district alleging that sand was illegally being mined from the banks of Papagni.

They maintained that though the sand was being illegally transported to the neighbouring States, no action has been taken to curb it. When the PIL came up for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao, petitioners’ counsel Posani Venkateswarlu informed that the sand mining was going on unabated at Papagni without any permissions. When the bench asked the counsel the basis for the allegation of illegal sand mining, he cited media reports.

Government pleaders P Subash Reddy and K Naveen Kumar contended that the photos of sand mining taken somewhere, were shown as the one mined at Papagni. They said no permission was given by the mines and geology department for sand mining at Papagni.

The bench asked the government to file a counter with the details, and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.