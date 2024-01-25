Rs 30.5 lakh unaccounted cash seized at Ongole railway station

ONGOLE : Ongole railway police on Monday seized Rs 30,50,000 unaccounted cash, which was being transported in trains without any valid documents or bills.

Under the directions of Guntakal Railway district superintendent of police (SP) K Chowdeswari, Ongole railway circle inspector (CI) N Srikanth Babu and his team conducted checks in several trains at the Ongole railway station ahead of coming elections.

During the raid, the railway police found a person carrying a bag with Rs 26,50,000 unaccounted cash. Upon questioning him regarding the amount, he wasn’t able to provide valid documents or bills for the cash. The person was identified as S Sasi Kasi Viswanath, working as Narasarao Peta-based jewellery shop. He is going to Chennai to buy jewellery under the directions of his owner.

On the other hand, the police also identified and seized Rs 4,00,000 unaccounted cash from another person’s bag at the railway station.

The person was identified as Shaik Jaffer, a cloth merchant in Chirala.