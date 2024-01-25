YSRC, TDP sailing with BJP, alleges Sharmila

VISAKHAPATNAM : APCC chief YS Sharmila on Wednesday alleged that the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP in the State colluded with the BJP at the cost of people’s interests and they remained silent on Special Category Status, funds for Polavaram project and other unfulfilled bifurcation promises.

Speaking to mediapersons here, she said the TDP when it was in alliance with the BJP in 2014, did not raise the issue of SCS and the YSRC which came to power on the promise to get the SCS had also failed. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant for which the foundation was laid by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is the pride of AP, she said and alleged that the State government and the Centre ruined it. “Now, 30,000 employees and their families face a bleak future due to steel plant privatisation. There is none to take up their issue. Had YS Rajasekhara Reddy been alive, he would not have allowed privatisation of VSP” she averred.

“Both the TDP and the YSRC are sailing with the BJP, which cheated the people of the nation by promising two crore jobs,” the PCC chief charged.

Sharmila exuded confidence that the Congress would come back to power in the ensuing elections. Both the YSRC and the TDP should be shown the door in the next elections. The party rank and file should strive to bring the Congress back to power, she exhorted.