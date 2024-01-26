Explain where Jagan failed, asks Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA : YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hit back at APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy for her allegations that her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy neglected her after becoming the Chief Minister. “She should explain where Jagan had failed. How can the family members get posts in a democratic setup?’’ he questioned.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRC office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Sajjala said, “Sharmila is parroting the words of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Sharmila has come to the political landscape of the State suddenly and now she is trying to make a mark of her own by her remarks. We need not respond to her accusations. She lacks knowledge of political dynamics of Andhra Pradesh.’’

The people of the State had voted Jagan to power as they felt he is the political heir of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. “Jagan is taking forward the aspirations and thoughts of his father and implementing them in an effective manner,” he asserted. Sajjala sought to know what injustice Jagan had done to Sharmila.

“Did you feel unhappy over not being given a post? Power is not meant for distributing posts among the family,’’ he said.