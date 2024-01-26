Jagan to sound poll bugle at ‘Siddham’ on January 27

VISAKHAPATNAM : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to be battle-ready for the ensuing elections with ‘Siddham’ at Sangivalasa in Bheemili Assembly constituency on January 27 where he will sound the poll bugle.

The entire YSRC machinery has been geared up to make the party meeting Siddham a grand success with the participation of about 3.5 lakh people from six districts of North Andhra.

The YSRC has planned a series of four Siddham meetings to gear up the party for the next elections. The party, which came up with ‘Mission 175’, has chosen North Andhra to kickstart its poll campaign as it did in the 2019 elections.

According to sources, Jagan 2.0 will be unleashed in complete contrast to Jagan they have seen all along. The hoardings of Siddham have mushroomed in all major cities across Andhra Pradesh and are creating waves on social media, particularly among the youth, who are aggressively sharing the design of the poster. YSRC cadre particularly from 34 Assembly Constituencies in North Andhra is expected to attend the first meeting in Bheemili on Saturday.

With messages, IVRS and invites already being sent out to the cadre, there is a flurry of activity. YSRC cadres are all enthused and upbeat about the slogan and have started sharing their excitement on ground by posting photos and videos on social media platforms.

Amid intense political developments in the last 2-3 months, be it the alliance between the TDP and the JSP or the entry of Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila in AP political arena, or various parties working overtime to spread falsehood, Jagan has one word answer for all this ‘Siddham’ (ready) a war cry that marks the start of the YSRC’s campaign, sources said.