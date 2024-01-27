Prakasam district in AP adds 62,322 new voters in final rolls

ONGOLE : According to the final electoral rolls released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Prakasam district saw a 1.10 per cent net increase in the number of voters when compared to the draft electoral rolls that was published on October 27, 2023. The district added 62,322 new voters, taking the total to 17,99,706.

Of the total, 9,02,749 are female and 8,96,859 are male voters. A total of 62,322 first-time voters and 25 non-resident Indians (NRIs) enrolled to the voters’ list across the eight Assembly segments in the district.

Apart from new voters, as many as 29,559 transferred their votes from other places to Prakasam district. Overall, 91,906 voters were added.

On the other hand, the district authorities deleted a total of 72,345 votes across the district, based on the scrutiny and thorough inquiry over complaints received from various sources. These deletions include 21,512 dead persons, 42,822 migrant voters and 8,011 double entries.

At 2,37,079, Giddalur Assembly segment had the highest number of voters, while Yerragondapalem had the least number with 2,05,300 voters.