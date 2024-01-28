10 days on, AP man refuses to get down cell phone tower

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : It has been ten days since 40-year-old Lokam Yesubabu climbed the cell phone tower on January 18, in Bhimavaram town of West Godavari district. He has been staging a protest demanding the State Bank of India officials for his fathers ‘insurance amount’.

Speaking to TNIE, district fire officer Srinivasa Rao said they are doing their best to convince Yesubabu to climb down the cell tower and resolve the issue amicably, but in vain. He explained that both fire personnel and the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed at the cellphone tower to rescue Yesubabu from falling.

According to West Godavari SP U Ravi Prakash, Yesubabu had attempted to set fire on the branch SBI after they refused to pay `20 lakh insurance as claimed by him.

The SP explained that Yesubabu’s father paid Rs 100 premium for the insurance of Rs 2 lakh in 2018 and died in 2019. After his death, Yesubabu approached bank officials and demanded Rs 20 lakh insurance claiming his father proposed to increase the premium of Rs 1,000. “In a fit of rage, he tried to set the bank on fire, following which the court sentenced him to one year imprisonment. However, he was released from jail and he climbed the tower demanding Rs 20 lakh insurance amount,” said SP Ravi Prakash.