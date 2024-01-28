CCTV cameras installed to track movement of leopard in Kannapuram range

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The Forest Department has installed CCTV cameras in Kannapuram range in Eluru district to track the movements of the leopard, which is on the prowl.

According to Deputy Forest Officer Venkata Subbaiah, the leopard is not yet traced so far and it is yet to be confirmed whether the wild animal spotted is a leopard or any other carnivorous animal.

The carcass of a bull was found in the forest area of Kopalli in the range and special teams were formed to trace the leopard.

The forest official appealed to the villagers not to venture into the fields and forest areas, and said there is no need to be panic about the situation.

The pug marks were collected and sent to Rajamahendravaram laboratory for analysis. Some tribals from Manjuluru and Kopalli complained to the official about the rumours being spread about the leopard movement to cause panic.