It’s responsibility of Centre & State govt to provide judicial infrastructure: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court has opined that it is for the State government to get the 60% Central share for the 19 judicial infrastructure projects in AP, which amounts to Rs 394 crore, by submitting a requisition for an early release of funds.

Hearing a PIL filed by Devireddy Rajasekhara Reddy of Verpaneningudem pertaining to the construction of the new court building at Gannavaram in Krishna district, and the dilapidated state of the old structure, the High Court division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, said the responsibility of providing basic infrastructure for judiciary in Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation lies with both the State government and the Centre.

It pointed out that construction of 19 judicial infrastructure projects, which included court buildings and residential quarters of judges, was stopped midway for want of funds. As per the norms, the cost of judicial infrastructure projects should be borne by the Centre and the State in 60:40 ratio. The total cost of the 19 projects in the State is estimated at Rs 656 crore and of which the Centre’s share is Rs 394 crore.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted to the court that the Centre had allocated more funds to other States compared to AP. Special Government Pleader Suman submitted to the court that at present Rs 83.33 crore (60%) of the Centre’s share is pending to contractors and a letter has been written to the Centre seeking release of funds.

In the current fiscal, AP was allocated Rs 19.26 crore and in the first spell, it received Rs 4.82 crore only. The remaining Rs 14.44 crore is yet to be released. Even if the amount is released, it is not sufficient to complete the 19 projects, he said.

Additional Solicitor General Narasimha Sharma submitted to the court that the issue will be taken to the notice of the Ministry of Law and Justice, and efforts will be made to get the funds. When he sought time in this regard, the court adjourned the hearing in the case to February 21.