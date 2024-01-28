No candidates for YSRC to contest polls: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the condition of the ruling YSRC is so pathetic that it is not getting even candidates to contest the upcoming elections and this clearly indicates that the time of that party is over. “As Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is well aware of his imminent defeat in the ensuing elections, he is now maintaining that he will step down happily at anytime,” Naidu observed.
Terming the upcoming elections a Kurukshetra battle, Naidu exuded confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena Party combine will certainly emerge victorious in it.
Addressing public meetings at Pileru in the erstwhile undivided Chittoor and at Uravakonda in Anantapur district as part of the ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ programme on Saturday, Naidu alleged that Jagan was now organising the election campaign in the name of ‘Siddham’ with the money looted in the last five years.
“All sections of the people, including the youth, women and farmers, are now ready to defeat the YSRC. The YSRC will certainly remove its flag after the elections,” he predicted.
Stating that several parts of Rayalaseema did not get water in the last five years, the TDP chief said as the son of the soil he feels that Jagan is a traitor of the region for neglecting its development.
Expressing concern that 2,000 TMC of Godavari water is going waste into the sea, Naidu said if the water is tapped and supplied to Rayalaseema, the region will achieve all-round development.
Stating that Jagan had mastered the art of uttering lies, he said, “The Chief Minister gives Rs 10 from one hand and takes away Rs 100 from the other. What has happened to the promise of total prohibition? Every section has suffered a lot in the YSRC government.”
“To Jagan’s ‘Why not 175’, my counter is ‘Why not Pulivendula’. The TDP is the only party which knows good governance,” he asserted and assured the people that the State will be taken forward to realise the dreams of party founder NT Rama Rao once the party returns to power.
Naidu promised to form a new district with Pileru, Punganur, Madanapalle and Tamballapalle once the TDP-JSP combine forms the government in the State. He also assured the people of the region to supply adequate water by completing the canals of Handri-Neeva.