No candidates for YSRC to contest polls: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the condition of the ruling YSRC is so pathetic that it is not getting even candidates to contest the upcoming elections and this clearly indicates that the time of that party is over. “As Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is well aware of his imminent defeat in the ensuing elections, he is now maintaining that he will step down happily at anytime,” Naidu observed.

Terming the upcoming elections a Kurukshetra battle, Naidu exuded confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena Party combine will certainly emerge victorious in it.

Addressing public meetings at Pileru in the erstwhile undivided Chittoor and at Uravakonda in Anantapur district as part of the ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ programme on Saturday, Naidu alleged that Jagan was now organising the election campaign in the name of ‘Siddham’ with the money looted in the last five years.

“All sections of the people, including the youth, women and farmers, are now ready to defeat the YSRC. The YSRC will certainly remove its flag after the elections,” he predicted.