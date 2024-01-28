No YSR legacy in YSRC, Congress is true inheritor: Sharmila

ONGOLE/NELLORE : Continuing her broadside against her brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, APCC president YS Sharmila has asserted that it is the Congress, which is the true inheritor of YSR legacy, and not YSR Congress, which stands for Y (YV Subba Reddy) S (Vijayasai Reddy) and R (Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy).

“In the YSRC, there is no YSR. All that the party has is Jagan, a dictator, and that party has never cared for the people, but pledged the State (people’s) interests for self-interests,” she observed, while addressing Congress cadre in Ongole on Saturday.

She expressed anguish on being targeted by the YSRC and its supporters. “I had worked for that party believing it to be my own. For my own ‘people’, I took up 3,200 km padayatra setting aside my children and family. I sweated it out for that party, but now I am being targeted. I am the daughter of YSR, and do not fear such attacks,” she asserted, while stating she is ready for the election battle.

Alleging that the YSRC government had totally neglected the people, which was evident from the washed away gates of Gundlakamma project, Sharmila said she was deeply saddened by the sorry state of the project, which her father YSR had started by spending several hundreds of crores. “The previous TDP regime neglected the project maintenance, and the YSRC government did not even spend a rupee for its development, which is the lifeline of Ongole and 12 other mandals for their irrigation and drinking water needs. The project is on the verge of disappearing,” she rued.

Speaking in Nellore, the PCC chief said the State had accumulated a staggering debt of Rs 11.5 lakh crore and of which `8 crore was borrowed by the present YSRC government. She questioned the reasons for the delay in the completion of Polavaram project and the lack of noticeable development in the State. Reacting to the reports on shifting of the container terminal from Krishnapatnam port, she said it would affect the livelihood of about 10,000 people.