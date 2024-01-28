Restore Aarogyasri services for poor: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA : TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday demanded that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government resolve the issue of stoppage of Aarogyasri services in the network hospitals across the State due to non-payment of Rs 1,200 crore dues.

He found fault with the YSRC government for resorting to delist the hospitals from the Aarogyasri network for demanding the release of pending dues. In a statement, Lokesh said the poor people were badly hit with the stoppage of Aarogyasri services in the network hospitals. Instead of taking measures to release the pending dues to the network hospitals, the government was acting in an indifferent manner, he deplored.