Cops step up vigil at 107 check posts

VIJAYAWADA : In a bid to curb free flow of money and liquor during the upcoming general elections, Andhra Pradesh police department has stepped up security at all 107 check posts, including interstate check posts, and seized unaccounted cash, liquor, gold and silver worth Rs 50 crore between January 16 and 27.

Following the directions of Election Commission of India (ECI), director general of police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy instructed IGs, DIGs, commissioners and SPs concerned to increase deployment at the check posts and intensify vehicle checking round the clock. He also directed his subordinates to keep a close watch on rowdy, history and suspect-sheeters, particularly those with a history of involvement in election-related violence cases.

There are a total of 107 check posts, including 39 integrated check posts, across the State. Police has seized a total of Rs 35 crore unaccounted cash, two kilograms gold ornaments, 15 kg silver ornaments and around two lakh litres of liquor from January 16 to 27.

The DGP explained, “All the seized items are worth around `50 crore. Raids and inspections are being conducted with the help of other departments such as Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), commercial taxes and Income Tax. Additional check posts have been set up along the State borders in view of the general elections to control the flow of liquor, money and others in a bid to prevent the public from being influenced during the electoral process.”

The ECI has also directed enforcement agencies and district administrators to take strict measures to ensure free, fair, and inducement-free elections. Police have requested the public to carry valid documents if they are carrying cash, gold and silver ornaments failing which they will be seized and handed over to the IT and commercial taxes department.

“Over 100 cases of liquor smuggling have been filed against the offenders while the cash and gold ornaments have been handed over to officials concerned for further investigation process. The State police is committed to ensure that the election process is held without any untoward incidents. We are also in touch with our counterparts in neighbouring States for better coordination and support,” DGP Reddy added.

In NTR district, 11 check posts have been set up in Nandigama and Tiruvuru sub-divisions on the directions of commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata. Gold and liquor worth around Rs 3.27 lakh has been seized at these check posts in the past week.

“Since NTR district shares a border with Telangana, there are high chances of illegal activities. We have formed special teams to curb all the anti-social activities,” said the CP.