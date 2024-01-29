Andhra Pradesh: MVI collects Rs 2L bribe at check post in 6 hours

KURNOOL: Rampant corruption at the Panchalingala check post came to the fore after sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted a raid and found unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 2.02 lakh, collected in a period of six hours.

The ACB officials conducted an inspection at the check post situated on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana last week and arrested the MVI, identified as J Sunil Kumar, a home guard and some other people who were allegedly collecting bribes at the behest of the MVI. The ACB reportedly conducted raids at the check post on a tip-off. They kept a watch for nearly six hours and saw the MVI taking a bribe of Rs 500 from a truck driver as the vehicle was found to be overloaded with goods.

Speaking to TNIE, ACB deputy superintendent of police M Venkatadri said they had followed the truck, loaded with mined stones after it crossed the check post from Telangana. The load in the truck was around 61 tonnes, as against the allowed capacity of 37 tonnes. “Despite the additional load of 26 tonnes, the MVI let the truck go after taking a bribe of Rs 500,” he explained and added that as per rules, a fine of Rs 78,000 should have been imposed on the truck.

“A number of vehicles, flouting various laws, are being allowed to pass through the check post,” the DSP noted. He further said the ACB would start conducting surprise inspections soon at all check posts and also start a campaign to raise awareness on corruption.