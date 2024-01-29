Drink boiled water for next 2 days, says GMC

GUNTUR: In an official statement, GMC officials suggested the people of Guntur to drink only boiled water for the next two days due to high turbidity in the water.

According to the statement, the civic chief Keerthi Chekuri stated that the main water source for the city, Prakasam Barrage, has been receiving high turbid water from Pulichintala. GMC filtration points cannot filter high turbid water at high capacity, she added. As the high alkalinity in the water might continue for two more days, she instructed the officials to prepare a special action plan to provide sufficient drinking water to the public.