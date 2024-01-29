Naidu ridicules Jagan’s claims at ‘Siddham’ meet

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday took a dig at the ruling YSRC’s Siddham campaign and the tall claims made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the first meeting of the series. “How can Jagan make such tall claims about his so-called success when the entire State is seething with anger against him?’’ he questioned.

Naidu also said the YSRC’s political foothold in the State was gradually eroding as several MPs and MLAs had started revolting against the leadership and leaving the party.He addressed public meetings at Nellore Rural and Pathikonda in Kurnool district on Sunday as part of the Raa Kadaliraa programme.

Mentioning the data of the Centre, he said Andhra Pradesh had recorded more farmer suicides and the debt burden of farmers was more compared to other States. “Jagan did nothing for the development of villages and he diluted the powers of panchayats and local bodies. Jagan has also hiked the electricity charges nine times so far,” he pointed out.

Commenting on the political turmoil in the YSRC, the TDP chief said, “Two MLAs from Nellore – Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy opposed Jagan for his atrocities and they faced so-called consequences. The YSRC leaders are running away after Jagan allotted them tickets for the ensuing elections.” Naidu alleged that Jagan closed Anna Canteens, halted schemes like Chandranna Bima, agricultural subsidies, foreign education funds and 100 other schemes.