Regional parties using SHGs for mileage: AP BJP chief

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari on Sunday lashed out at the regional parties for using women Self Help Groups for political mileage.Addressing the valedictory of the Shakti Vandan State-level meeting organised by BJP Mahila Morcha, she said while the Centre is providing the funding for SHGs, the regional parties are projecting themselves as if they are the ones who started the thrift movement and thrift groups.

In Odisha, the BJD did not allocate a single paisa in its budget for women SHGs, but publicised that it gave everything, and returned to power with the help of women voters. “In the past, the TDP did the same and now the YSRC is doing the same. The ruling YSRC in AP has taken one step forward and threatened to cut off financial aid if SHG women do not attend its party meetings,” she pointed out.

Purandeswari said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving for women’s empowerment and their emancipation, the regional parties are doing the exact opposite and playing politics with SHGs.

“Development of women SHGs is possible because of Rs 2 lakh per member released by the Centre. This fact has to be made known to every SHG member, and BJP cadre, particularly Mahila Morcha should play a key role in this regard,” she said. Belgaum MLA Shashikala, who is the in-charge of the southern State for Shakti Vandan, also spoke.