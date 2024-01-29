Reject parties aligned with BJP: Sharmila

TIRUPATI/ANANTAPUR: APCC chief YS Sharmila ridiculed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going back on their promise to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing Congress cadre at a meeting organised in Tirupati on Sunday, Sharmila said from this very place, Modi promised to accord SCS to AP for 10 years if the BJP came to power at the Centre. Even after a decade, the promise has remained unfulfilled. The sacrifice of Munikoti for SCS went unacknowledged. “This shows for the people of Andhra Pradesh that Modi is a KD and both Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, who are supporting Modi, are also KDs,” she observed.

Expressing deep concern over the halted Mannavaram project, Sharmila urged the people to reconsider their support to the parties aligned with the BJP, and underlined the need for a more proactive and development-focused political approach. The APCC chief highlighted the unfulfilled promises made by the ruling parties, specifically mentioning the notable absence of the promised metro project in the State. She exposed the YSRC government’s failure in creating job opportunities for the youth in the State.