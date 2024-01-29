Reject parties aligned with BJP: Sharmila

TIRUPATI/ANANTAPUR: APCC chief YS Sharmila ridiculed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going back on their promise to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing Congress cadre at a meeting organised in Tirupati on Sunday, Sharmila said from this very place, Modi promised to accord SCS to AP for 10 years if the BJP came to power at the Centre. Even after a decade, the promise has remained unfulfilled. The sacrifice of Munikoti for SCS went unacknowledged. “This shows for the people of Andhra Pradesh that Modi is a KD and both Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, who are supporting Modi, are also KDs,” she observed.
Expressing deep concern over the halted Mannavaram project, Sharmila urged the people to reconsider their support to the parties aligned with the BJP, and underlined the need for a more proactive and development-focused political approach. The APCC chief highlighted the unfulfilled promises made by the ruling parties, specifically mentioning the notable absence of the promised metro project in the State. She exposed the YSRC government’s failure in creating job opportunities for the youth in the State.
Participating in a meeting in Anantapur, she highlighted the initiation of a water scheme, named after CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy’s grandfather, for the benefit of the people of the drought-prone district. During the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the groundnut crop acreage extended to 22 lakh acres and YSR provided financial support to farmers if the crops failed.
Sharmila expressed concern over the decline in agricultural activities in the district, citing lack of cultivation in 3 lakh acres due to the absence of proper insurance scheme and support from Jagan’s government. She emphasised the importance of subsidies for agriculture and criticised the removal of various subsidy schemes by the YSRC government.
Project Ananta, an initiative of Raghuveera Reddy, received adequate funding, but subsequent governments neglected its potential, she pointed out.
The Handri Neeva project, aimed at irrigating 6.50 lakh acres, witnessed significant progress during the YSR’s regime, but only 10% of work completion in the YSRC government, she said.Sharmila vowed to fight for the rights of AP, emphasising her readiness to make any sacrifice for the State’s welfare.