TIRUPATI: Unhappy over being shifted to Tirupati Lok Sabha segment, YSRC MLA from Sathyavedu SC-reserved seat, Koneti Adimulam openly revolted against the party leadership on Sunday. He is likely to join the TDP soon.

During a press conference, Adimulam lashed out at the YSRC high command and Chittoor strongman Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. He accused the Punganur MLA of conspiring to deny him a ticket to contest from Sathyavedu constituency.

“I was not given any valid explanation for being dropped from Sathyavedu, despite working tirelessly for the party’s growth in the region for over 14 years . I made sure that the constituency remained peaceful and no criminal cases were registered against the ruling or opposition party workers and leaders,” Adimulam pointed out.

The Sathyavedu MLA also disclosed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself had called him last month and suggested that he contest the Lok Sabha election from Tirupati. “I had asked the CM to give me two good reasons for not re-nominating me from Sathyavedu. There was no proper response,” he claimed.