Accident to Naidu averted at ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ meeting in Rajahmundry

VIJAYAWADA : An accident to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was averted at the Raa Kadaliraa programme at Kateru in Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly constituency on Monday.

After the end of the public meeting, the TDP chief was seen almost slipping from the dais. With TDP leaders on the dais all of a sudden coming towards him, Naidu on his way to get down, lost his balance. However, the alert security staff caught hold of Naidu, preventing the accident.

Earlier on his arrival at Rajamahendravaram, TDP and Jana Sena Party cadres from Rajanagaram Assembly constituency welcomed him separately. With JSP chief Pawan Kalyan announcing that his party will contest Rajanagaram seat in the ensuing elections, supporters of TDP aspirants Boddu Venkataramana expressed their ire before Naidu.

Addressing the meeting, Naidu asserted that the YSRC game is over and if the TDP opens its gates the party will be completely empty. Besides launching a broadside against the ruling YSRC and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he appealed to the rank and file of TDP and JSP to maintain restraint as the alliance between two the parties is a historic necessity to dethrone the YSRC government. Top leaders of both the parties will take a decision on finalising the tickets and cadres of both the parties should work in coordination for the victory of the TDP-JSP combine, he said.

Naidu exuded confidence that the TDP-JSP combine is set to come to power in the State and no power on earth can stop the victory of it. The victims of Jagan’s rule are TDP’s star campaigners, he averred.

Naidu made it clear that he will soon repay with interest to those who resorted to unwarranted attacks on innocent people during the YSRC government.