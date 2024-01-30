HC refuses to stay proceedings against ‘rebel’ MLAs, MLC

VIJAYAWADA : In a setback to rebel YSRC MLAs and MLCs, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday refused to stay the proceedings against them by the Assembly Speaker and also refused to issue interim orders to the Speaker to allow four weeks time for them to respond to the notices issued to them.

YSRC rebel MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi and MLC C Ramachandraiah moved a lunch motion petition on Monday seeking relief from the proceedings against them and time to respond.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice B Krishna Mohan, he said at this stage it was not possible to issue any interim orders. At the same time, he directed the Legislative Assembly Speaker, Assembly Secretary General, and Chief Whip in the Assembly MN Varaprasada Raju to file counter with full details.

The court allowed the petitioners to personally give notices to Varaprasada Raju and submit the evidence to the court for the same. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to February 26.

The rebel MLAs had violated the party whip during the MLC elections and cast their vote against the ruling party’s candidate. Later, they were suspended from the YSRC. Subsequently, the Chief Whip lodged a complaint with the Speaker seeking their disqualification.

At the same time, Legislative Council Chief Whip M Muralidhar complained to the Council Chairman seeking disqualification of MLC Ramachandraiah for joining the TDP, while getting elected on YSRC ticket. Both the Speaker and the Chairman had initiated proceedings against the members and served notices on them to attend inquiry on January 29. Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas said the Speaker gave showcause notice to them on January 8 and asked them to reply in one week.

Later on their request, the Speaker allowed them to give their reply by January 26. On January 24, a letter was written to the speaker seeking four weeks time, but the same was denied. “The Speaker’s decision is against the natural justice,” he argued.

Appearing for the State Assembly, advocate M Chandrasekhar Rao said in the case of disqualification petitions, both the Speaker and the Chairman act as a tribunal. Their decisions can not be contested in the Court as per the Article 226, he said.