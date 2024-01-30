Minister Ambati launches free meal scheme at Guntur chilli yard

GUNTUR : The State government is giving the utmost priority to the agriculture sector for the uplift of farmers by implementing various welfare schemes, said Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu at Guntur chilli market yard on Monday. Ambati and the chilli market yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajanarayana launched free meal scheme for the chilli farmers.

The minister highlighted the setting up of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at all villages in the State. He welcomed the chilli yard initiative to provide breakfast and lunch to the farmers for free.

As thousands of farmers from AP, and also from other neighbouring States visit the chilli yard to sell their produce, the agriculture market committee allotted an annual budget of Rs 90 lakh for this scheme. Chilli yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajanarayana said that tokens will be issued to the farmers for both breakfast and lunch.

He explained that measures will be taken to maintain food quality and to implement the scheme without any hiccups. In the past few months, various development works have been taken up to improve basic amenities at the chilli yard. A hospital has also been constructed in the premises of the chilli yard to provide free treatment and medicines to farmers.

New wash rooms have been constructed with Rs 60 lakh. Additionally, works to set up a mineral water plant and lighting works worth Rs 1 crore are under progress, he said. Meanwhile, the chilli yard is witnessing a boom in business despite the off-season.

“Over 2.20 lakh bags of chilli arrived at the yard on Monday. This is very unusual in January. We are expecting the situation might be the same during the on-season, hence measures are being taken to speed up the construction works and finish them in the next couple of months,” he added.