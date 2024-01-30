No proposals to increase tariff: AP discoms

VISAKHAPATNAM : The four-day Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (APERC) public hearing on tariff proposals by discoms got under way at the EPDCL corporate office in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Commission chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy chaired the meeting.

In the aggregate revenue requirement and tariff filing submitted by the three discoms—APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL—did not make any fresh proposals to increase tariffs for the domestic, high tension (HT), commercial, industrial, and agriculture consumers for the year 2024-25 and the power tariffs of 2023-24 will continue.

However, it has been proposed to increase the green energy power tariff premium for all categories from Rs 0.75 to Rs 1. With regard to institutional tariff it has been decided to increase unit charges for railway tractions from the present Rs 5.50 to Rs 6.50. The unit charges for traction are being increased after years. With this increase, EPDCL is expected to get an additional annual revenue of Rs 100 crore.

In his inaugural address at the public hearing APERC chairman Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said the commission will take decisions keeping the interests of consumers and financial needs of discoms in view. He said after amendment of standard of performance regulation in 2021, compensation will be paid automatically if there is any delay in services to consumers.

“Automatic compensation is being implemented with regard to fuse off calls, processing of new connection release and wrong disconnection as per the amended regulation from June 2021. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year Rs 6.5 lakh was compensated to 5,754 consumers. The commission also okayed the proposal to revive the sick industries revival policy in 2023-24,” he informed.

Nagarjuna Reddy said the commission has appointed special officers for conducting sample checks on supply and service to consumers in all discoms. Besides, the commission has appointed CGRF and Vidyut ombudsman to ensure that the grievances are resolved within stipulated time.

On the day of the public hearing, 17 people who registered from various discoms participated and expressed their opinions and objections. APERC members Thakur Ram Singh and PVR Reddy were present.

CMDs of APEPDCL Pridhvi Tej, SPDCL and CPDCL K Santosha Rao, APERC secretary D Ramanaaiah Setty, and directors and officials of discoms and genco participated in the public hearing.