SEB sleuths seize ganja worth Rs 15L in Guntur, three arrested

GUNTUR : Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths arrested three persons and seized 60 kg ganja worth Rs 15 lakh in Guntur on Monday.

The accused were identified as Kishore Palaksha Reddy (34), Abhinay Suddagaguntapalya Venkatesh (30), and Sumanth Kumar (24) from Banglore.

According to police, the three accused travelled to Odisha and bought 60 kg ganja at Koraput district in Arangonda village of Odisha and were heading to Banglore on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted vehicle checkings and nabbed them at Potturu village highway under GMC limits.

The police also seized mobile phones and a four-wheeler worth `44 lakh and arrested the three accused.

Under the instructions of Guntur SP Arif Hazeef, vigil has been increased across the district to prevent illegal activities. SP lauded the entire team for nabbing the accused.