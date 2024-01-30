Srivari temple Trust decides to sell gold mangalsutrams to devotees

TTD gives nod for renovation of rest houses at Tirumala with Rs 10.9 crore

During the meeting, the Trustees also approved the TTD’s annual budget of Rs 5,141.75 crore. The TTD approved a slew of other decisions, including hiking wages of 70 contract laddu tray lifting semi-skilled and unskilled workers in the Potu department to Rs 15,000 from Rs 12,523 per month. It also decided to increase the wages of contractual and outsourced staff working in various departments of the TTD.

Further, the Temple Trust approved a hike in salaries of 51 Vedic teachers, who work at the six Vedic schools of TTD, to Rs 54,000 from Rs 35,000. Wages of 138 cleaners and 79 cooks in the Annaprasadam department have been hiked to Rs 22,000 to Rs 17,000 and they will now be categorised as skilled workers. Similarly, staff in electrical and water works department will also be categorised as skilled workers.

The Board also approved to increase the salary of Munaswamy Reddy, an expert in Kalamkari art, to Rs 39,000 from Rs 25,000. It also gave a nod to hike the wages of sculptors at the SV Institute of Traditional Sculpture & Architecture.

The Trustees decided to approve tenders for the construction of a gravel road in the additional 132.05 acres allocated at Padiredu Aranyam in Vadamalapet mandal. The Board also resolved to seek the State government’s approval for creating religious posts in 26 sub-temples (227 posts) and 34 temples that it has taken over (288 posts).

In view of the rising demand for services at the Sri Venkateswara Institute Of Medical Sciences, the TTD decided to increase the number of beds to 1,200 from the existing 300.

The Board approved Rs 148 crore for renovating the five-decade-old hospital building.

A tender worth Rs 30.71 crore was approved for developing the two-lane road from Akashaganga to Outer Ring Road in Tirumala as a four-lane road to tackle traffic issues.

Tenders worth Rs 2.28 crore were approved for developing Saptagiri Rest Houses (Block Nos. 6 and 7).

The TTD also gave its nod for the administrative sanction of Rs 10.90 crore towards renovating Sri Venkateswara, Adiseshu, Shankumitta Rest Houses in Tirumala.

Approval was also give for sanction of Rs 6.90 crore towards the construction of Rajagopuram and stone prakaram for the ancient shrine of Sri Bhadrakali Sametha Veerabhadraswamy temple in Narayanavanam.

The Board also approved the introduction of Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP for a period of five years to manage TTD governance transparently and efficiently.