YSRC leaders intentionally targeted me, says Sharmila

KADAPA/KURNOOL : APCC chief YS Sharmila, who concluded her whirlwind tour of the State after visiting her native Kadapa and neighbouring Kurnool district on Monday, reiterated that her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party was intentionally targeting her and even accusing her husband Anil Kumar of lobbying with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to ensure that Jagan stayed in jail in the disproportionate assets case. “Nothing can be far from the truth,” she said.

Elaborating on the issue, she said this was claimed by a YSRC leader (whom she termed a joker) to have been told by Congress veteran leader Pranab Mukherjee. “They are not leaving those who are no more in this world, it is unfortunate,” she remarked.

Sharmila said if she was really interested in power, she could have asked her father YSR in the first place and when she was in the YSRC, she could have demanded for an active role. “That day, my husband Anil and sister-in-law Bharathi Reddy went to meet Sonia Gandhi. If my husband had asked Sonia Gandhi as being claimed, would Bharathi be unaware of it?” she questioned.

Stating she has 50% share in the media house run by the YSRC chief, she expressed dismay over the adverse reports being published against her by that media house. Asserting that she is Sharmila Reddy, daughter of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the PCC chief asked her detractors to do, what they can do.