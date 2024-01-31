Four-year-old girl raped at Anganwadi centre in AP's Annamayya district, search on to nab accused

KADAPA : In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man in an Anganwadi centre in Galiveedu mandal of Annamayya district on Monday.

According to police and the girl’s family members, Anganwadi teacher Subba Lakshmi had gone out to attend to her personal work and left her relative, K Reddaiah, in charge of the mini centre. The girl was alone at the centre at the time, police added. Taking advantage of the situation, Reddaiah allegedly raped her. Later, the girl confided in her parents about the incident. They immediately rushed to the residence of the accused, only to find that he had already fled.

The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with Galiveedu police on Tuesday and demanded action against Reddaiah as well as the Anganwadi teacher. Police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

They shifted the girl to the Rayachoti Government Hospital for medical examination. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, Rayachoti deputy superintendent of police Mahbub Basha said.

Lakkireddypalli Child Development Project officer Padmavatamma said they have informed the higher officials about the alleged negligence of Subba Lakshmi so that further action can be taken.