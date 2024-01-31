GMC chief reprimands staff over trash on roads

GUNTUR : Stern action would be taken against the officials if they fail to complete the sanitation works on time, said Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner (GMC) Keerthi Chekuri on Tuesday during the outdoor inspection at Old Guntur. She observed that the garbage collected from households was dumped in a bin and scattered across the road.

She said that GMC has been receiving several complaints from citizens regarding the maintenance of sanitation. She instructed the MHO to issue show-cause notices to the local sanitation secretary and sanitation inspectors as heaps of garbage piled up across the road. She instructed the officials to conduct sanitation works including door-to-door waste collection according to the schedule.

She directed the nodal officers, sanitation inspectors and sanitation secretaries at ward secretariat level to supervise the works in the ward every day. She directed the sanitation staff to shift collected wastes from e-autos to garbage transfer sections without delay. MHO Madhusudhan, sanitary inspectors and other officials were present.