International team inspects AP’s natural farming initiatives

VIJAYAWADA : An international delegation led by the World Bank senior advisor Nalin Kishore, visited Anantapur to explore the natural farming initiatives implemented across the State.

The delegation’s visit on Tuesday commenced with an exploration of nature farming fields in Chola Samudram village of Kuderu mandal.

Their two-day visit to Anantapur district aimed to assess the impact of these initiatives on soil fertility, rural migration and climate change management.

The delegation interacted with farmers and representatives of womens’ groups at the RBK (Rytu Bharosa Kendra), seeking insights into the role of women’s groups in the implementation of the natural farming programme.

The delegation included Sheikh Majeed Alakh Assimi of the Sharjah royal family, Walter Link, founder president of the Future Economy Forum from Italy, and Yazen Al Kodmani, an associate of Sheikh Majeed.

Additionally, senior advisors of the World Bank from America, including Ashok Vaish and Deshdeep Sahadev, enriched the delegation’s discourse on rural development, poverty alleviation and environmental protection.

Nalin Kishore highlighted the transformative potential of the innovative programmes being implemented in the State.

During their tour, the delegation visited Shankaraiah’s farm, where they witnessed the impressive outcomes of natural farming techniques. Particularly the accelerated production of sugarcane, achieved in just two and a half years, as opposed to the five years required under conventional farming methods. RySS thematic lead K Suresh highlighted the efforts driving the APCNF Project.