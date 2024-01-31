Jilted AP man kills sister-in-law, attempts to end life

VIJAYAWADA : A man killed his sister-in-law as she allegedly began avoiding him and later attempted to end his life. The incident took place at Padmaja Colony in Patamata around 3.30 pm on Tuesday.

Elaborating on the case, circle inspector DKN Mohan Reddy said the woman, identified as Bangaru Durga (36), had separated from her husband and was living with her three children. She worked as a contractual sanitation employee at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Indoor Stadium in Patamata. The accused, Hari Krishna (40), was also a sanitation employee and had parted ways with his wife, who is Durga’s cousin sister.

Hari Krishna and Durga were reportedly in a relationship. However, after their families learnt about it, they reprimanded the couple. Following this, Durga began avoiding Hari Krishna. Annoyed with her, he slit her throat with a kitchen knife and later tried to end his own life.

Locals who found Hari Krishna, informed the police and called for an ambulance. Hari Krishna was rushed to the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH). His health condition is said to be critical.

A case has been registered and an investigation was on.

