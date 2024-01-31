Now, Naidu shifts focus to seat sharing

VIJAYAWADA: After taking a break from the ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ programme for a few days, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has shifted his focus to seat sharing between the TDP and the Jana Sena Party, besides finalising the party candidates.

According to TDP sources, Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan are likely to meet at the earliest to take a final call on seat sharing. Though both the leaders met on several occasions earlier to discuss the joint election manifesto and the seat sharing, differences have cropped up with Pawan Kalyan blaming the TDP for acting against the coalition dharma by announcing its candidates for two Assembly constituencies without the knowledge of the alliance partner.

While pointing out the same, Pawan Kalyan also announced that his party will contest Razole and Rajanagaram constituencies in the erstwhile combined East Godavari district.

When YSRC leaders described the development as nothing but cracks in the alliance, the TDP found no objection to the statement of the JSP chief defending that both the seats will be given to the JSP.

However, to avoid an unnecessary gap between the rank and file of the TDP and JSP, Naidu is said to have decided to expedite the process of seat sharing, preparation of the joint manifesto and release it along with Pawan Kalyan soon.

Though Naidu and Pawan Kalyan had come to an understanding in principle on seat sharing, there is a possibility of misunderstanding with outsiders like Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah and other Kapu leaders demanding more seats to the JSP, TDP sources told TNIE.

As both the leaders need to actively take part in electioneering, Naidu is said to have decided to do a thorough exercise and make an official announcement along with the JSP chief at the earliest.

Though Naidu addressed a series of meetings as part of ‘Raa Kadaliraa’, he could not announce the candidates officially because of the pending seat sharing with the JSP, once it is cleared, he will go on introducing the party candidates during his visit to the Assembly constituencies, a senior TDP leader said.