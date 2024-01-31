Andhra Pradesh

Ramps to come up at all polling stations: Andhra Pradesh CEO

The CEO assured necessary cooperation to ensure all the differently-abled exercise their franchise without any hiccups by appointing volunteers from Red Cross, NSS and NCC at all the polling stations.
AP Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena
AP Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena Express
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All the required arrangements are being made for differently-abled to help them cast their vote in the upcoming general elections sans hassle, said Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Tuesday.

Speaking at a State-level steering committee meeting held at the Secretariat, he said the facility to enable differently-abled to cast their votes at their residence will be provided after they submit for m-12D to the returning officer through booth level officer.

Stating that setting up of ramps for differently-abled at every polling station is at final stage, the CEO assured necessary cooperation to ensure all the differently-abled exercise their franchise without any hiccups by appointing volunteers from Red Cross, NSS and NCC at all the polling stations.

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com