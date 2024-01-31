Ramps to come up at all polling stations: Andhra Pradesh CEO

VIJAYAWADA: All the required arrangements are being made for differently-abled to help them cast their vote in the upcoming general elections sans hassle, said Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Tuesday.

Speaking at a State-level steering committee meeting held at the Secretariat, he said the facility to enable differently-abled to cast their votes at their residence will be provided after they submit for m-12D to the returning officer through booth level officer.

Stating that setting up of ramps for differently-abled at every polling station is at final stage, the CEO assured necessary cooperation to ensure all the differently-abled exercise their franchise without any hiccups by appointing volunteers from Red Cross, NSS and NCC at all the polling stations.