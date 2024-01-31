VMC council meeting grapples with pressing issues

VIJAYAWADA : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) general body meeting was held amidst fervent debates between ruling and opposition members on Tuesday. The meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi.

The council deliberated on 120 proposals and approved 70, including house allocation to former corporator P Mala Kondaiah under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), allocations for sanitation workers, drainage construction, road works completion, and wage disbursements.

The session commenced with queries from opposition TDP and CPM corporators regarding the status of TIDCO houses distribution to beneficiaries. TDP floor leader Nellibandla Balaswamy and CPM floor leader Boya Sattibabu pressed for answers from the mayor and commissioner. YSRC corporator Bulla Vijay Kumar intervened while the mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi instructed the commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar to involve ACB and vigilance officials to address the illegalities in AP Township and Infrastructure Development (TIDCO) houses’ construction.

The council also approved the allocation of five sanitation workers for each division in the city and sanctioned funds for various projects, including the construction of an outfall drain in Tarakarama Nagar of the 17th Division alongside a retaining wall. Additionally, they also approved the completion of road works that were halted midway in Urmila Subbarao Nagar of the 43rd division. The council authorised the release of Rs 80 crore to cover the wages of 3,478 outsourcing sanitation workers under the public health department for the financial year 2024-25, and Rs 5.10 lakh were allocated from the general funds of VMC for the wages of 239 outsourcing sanitation workers employed by the horticulture department. Furthermore, the council decided to terminate the contract of an advertising agency that failed to pay royalties to the VMC.

Criticising the previous government’s negligence in city development, Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi underscored the corporation’s efforts to combat mosquito infestation. She commended CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s initiatives in this regard. She highlighted the measures to control stray dogs and fund allocations for a lorry stand compound wall in the West constituency.

CPM Floor leader Boya Sattibabu accused the YSRC government of unfulfilled promises, citing issues of stray dogs, drinking water and TIDCO houses distribution. He pledged continuous protest on these fronts.

He accused the additional agenda should be only for the emergency issues but the ruling party proposed the street names recommended by MLAs Vellampalli Srinivas and Malladi Vishnuvardhan, issuing NOC for the 459 Sq ft site and funds allocation for the construction of Kapu community hall in Bhavanipuram. He said that the council approved for the third-party enquiry on the chemicals used in Mosquito prevention.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said animal birth control surgeries for stray dogs was delayed due to pending government directives.