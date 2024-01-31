YSRC to raise Special Category Status issue in budget session

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has decided to raise the issue of Special Category Status to the State in the budget session of Parliament. YSRC MP B Satyavathi attended the all-party meeting held by the Central government ahead of the Parliament session in New Delhi on Tuesday. She said the YSRC wanted Parliament to discuss various pending issues of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“On behalf of the party, I raised two important issues in the all-party meeting. The first is about the AP Reorganisation Act promises. It has been 10 years since the bifurcation of the State and some of the promises are still unkept. We wanted these issues to be discussed in the budget session. The other important issue is Polavaram project. Several issues pertaining to Polavaram are pending, particularly funding for the project, which is considered lifeline of the State,” she said.

Satyavathi said the most important issue raised in the meeting was the Special Category Status, which was promised to the State on the very floor of the House at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. “The YSRC wants the SCS issue to be discussed in the budget session,” she said.

Meanwhile, TDP MPs Galla Jayadev and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, who attended the all party meeting to discuss the agenda that will be taken up in the last session of 17th Lok Sabha scheduled to start on Wednesday, while congratulating the Central government for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, reminded it of the unfulfilled promises in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Raising the issues like the Special Category Status for AP, support for developing Amaravati, funding for Polavaram and development of new railway zone, the TDP MPs reminded that the deadline for the Central support to the State is fast approaching