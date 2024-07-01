Kondagattu EO plans to build infra with TTD funds

JAGTIAL : In view of the increasing number of devotees visiting the Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu, Executive Officer (EO) A Chandrashekar on Sunday announced plans to build 100 rooms and ‘Deeksha Mandapam’ on the hillock of Kondagattu with the help of funds from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

In a press communique, the EO said Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan responded positively to the proposal presented to him during his visit to the temple on Saturday. With more devotees visiting the hillock temple, more facilities are required to ensure that there is an accommodation facility, he added.

Chandrasekhar also mentioned that a Deeksha Mandapam becomes necessary during Hanuman Jayanti and other festive occasions as devotees from Telangana and other states visit the temple. He expressed hope that the proposal, which has been brought to the attention of the AP deputy chief minister, would be implemented soon.