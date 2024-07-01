Senior YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana deplores TDP attacks on YSRC offices

VIJAYAWADA : Former minister and senior YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday lashed out at the ruling TDP for the ongoing attacks on the YSRC party offices and the threats being issued to vice-chancellors of various universities forcing them to resign.

Speaking to the media in Vizianagaram, Botcha said never in his 30 years of political career, he had seen attacks on party offices. “Attacks on offices of political parties do not have a place in a democracy, and those in power should maintain restraint,” he observed.

Botcha accused the ruling party leaders and MLAs of forcibly entering into the offices of YSRC. “This kind of act happened in Vizianagaram, which is unprecedented,’’ he said, adding that lands were allotted to the party offices as per the law.

“Lands were also allotted to the TDP earlier by issuing GOs, and the same process was adopted in allotting lands to the YSRC during the previous regime,’’ he clarified.

Botcha also found fault with the manner in which the vice-chancellors are being threatened in the State. “V-Cs are appointed with the approval of the Governor based on the reports of search committees. If the TDP government is of the view that the V-Cs have committed irregularities, it can order an inquiry. But it is not good to threaten them to resign,’’ he said.