Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh today

VIJAYAWADA : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rain, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

With an active southwest monsoon, light to moderate rains are likely at several places in Coastal districts and few places in the Rayalaseema region during the same period. On Sunday, rains lashed several places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places over Rayalaseema.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, heavy rainfall occurred over Kunavaram (Alluri Sitharamaraju district) in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Guntur (Guntur district), Tiruvuru (NTR district) in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP). The highest rainfall of 11 cm was reported in Guntur city, followed by 7 cm in Kunavaram of ASR district, Tiruvuru in NTR district, 6 cm in Amaravati, Mangalagiri of Guntur district, Bapatla district, Vararamachandrapuram of ASR district, Tadepallegudem of West Godavari district, and Chintalapudi of Eluru district. In the 12 hours since 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest rainfall of 2.3 cm was reported in Nandiagama of Srikakulam district, 2.12 cm in G Kondur of NTR district, and 1.6 cm in Palasa of Srikakulam district.