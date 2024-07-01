What happened to wealth creation? YSRC to TDP

VIJAYAWADA : YSRC national spokesperson K Ravichandra Reddy ridiculed the TDP-led NDA government in the State for its tall claims of creating wealth, but queuing up at RBI for loans.

Speaking to newsmen at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday, he said the N Chandrababu Naidu government would complete a month in four days, though technically on July 12. “With the people looking for the promised ‘Super Six’, the government is looking for ways to fund its promises as the enhanced pension promise will be implemented from July 1,” he said.

The YSRC leader said in the first three weeks after forming the government, loan to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore was sought “Is this creating wealth?” he wondered.

Ravichandra Reddy asked the TDP government to stand firm on its election promise of implementing welfare schemes by creating wealth.

He also demanded clarity on the use of village/ward secretariat staff for the disbursement of social security pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries. “Is it for this time or will it be a regular feature? If it is to be the case of using village/ward secretariat staff for disbursement of pensions, then what will happen to the promise of enhancement of honorarium of volunteers from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000?” he questioned.

He found fault with the TDP for targeted attacks against YSRC leaders and cadre in the State.