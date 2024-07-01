YSRC MP Mithun Reddy prevented from visiting Punganur

TIRUPATI : Tension prevailed for sometime in Tirupati when Rajampet YSRC MP PV Mithun Reddy was prevented from visiting Punganur Assembly constituency on Sunday. It was reported that the YSRC party rank and file was stopped from reaching the MP’s house by setting up barricades. Denouncing the imposition of unwarranted restrictions on an elected representative, YSRC cadre staged a protest. YSRC leaders in various mandals of Punganur Assembly constituency were reportedly taken into police custody. It was alleged that the police threatened to register cases against YSRC activists if they tried to visit Punganur.

Mithun Reddy planned to meet YSRC activists in Punganur following alleged TDP attacks on party cadre. Reacting to the curbs, Mithun Reddy accused the TDP of indulging in physical attacks on YSRC cadres in Punganur Assembly and Rajampet Lok Sabha constituencies. He compared the current situation in Punganur to that of faction-ridden constituencies.

The MP claimed that police prevented him from visiting and consoling his supporters and that he was obstructed from touring his own constituency. “The TDP has resorted to unleash a new culture of violence in Punganur. Bulldozers are being used to demolish the houses of the poor. Demolition of the houses of the underprivileged is deplorable,” Mithun Reddy observed.

“Preventing an MP from visiting his constituency sets a dangerous precedent of political interference. I am planning to take the matter to the notice of the Lok Sabha Speaker,” the YSRC MP said.

The MP also expressed apprehensions about the future of the electric bus unit in the region, which may hamper industrial development of Punganur. Denying the allegations that he was planning to join the BJP, the MP advised TDP Punganur incharge Challa Babu not to fall into Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s trap.