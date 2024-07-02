Make stance clear on SCS: Sharmila to CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu make his stance clear on getting the Special Category Status (SCS) to the State.

In a press release on Monday, the Congress leader said Naidu, who is a kingmaker in the NDA now, has remained silent when Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has put forth its demand for SCS to Bihar before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Naidu should tell people of the State why he is not forcing Modi to grant the promised SCS to AP,” she said.

She demanded that the TDP-led NDA government adopt a resolution seeking SCS in the State Assembly. “The development of AP is only possible with SCS and not with any special package,” she averred.