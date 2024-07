VIJAYAWADA: Mortal remains of three soldiers of the Indian Army, who died on Saturday while withdrawing from a military training activity that involved crossing the Shyok River at the Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) area of eastern Ladakh, reached Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram on Monday afternoon.

A special plane of the Indian Air Force arrived at the airport from Gwalior. On behalf of Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Major Deepak Sharma laid a wreath and paid tributes to the brave soldiers at the airport. Later, bodies of the soldiers were shifted to their native villages in three special vehicles.

Members of the 52 Armoured Regiment, the soldiers had participated in a routine exercise on Saturday (June 28). While crossing the River near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometres from Leh on their T-72 tank, the water levels suddenly began to rise and soon the tank and the soldiers were washed away due to the strong current. Three soldiers from Andhra Pradesh — Risaldar M Ramakrishna Reddy from Kalavapalli village in Prakasam district, Havildar Subhan Khan from Islampur in Bapatla district, and Craftsman Sadaraboina Nagaraju from Chevendra village in Krishna district — lost their lives. Two other soldiers also died in the incident.

As per reports reaching here, Sadaraboina Nagaraju (32) joined the Armed forces seven years ago. He is survived by his wife, Mangadevi, and a daughter. Nagaraju joined the Army, taking inspiration from his elder brother Sivayya, who is also in the Armed forces.

Born to a patriotic couple, Dhanalakshmi and Venkayya, the brothers are role models for the villagers.