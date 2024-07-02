Ward secretariat secretary embezzles Rs 4 lakh meant for pension in Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: A ward secretariat secretary in Proddatur has been accused of embezzling Rs 4 lakh meant for distribution of social security pensions. Murali Mohan, who ‘misappropriated’ Rs 4 lakh to meet his vices, has concocted a story that he met with a road accident while going to distribute pensions to senior citizens in the seventh ward on a motorcycle, and the bag containing Rs 4 lakh cash with him went missing.

Murali Mohan claimed that he lost consciousness after falling from the bike, and bystanders called 108 ambulance, and he was shifted to the Government General Hospital.

Having learnt about the incident, Municipal Commissioner Raghunath Reddy and Three Town Circle Inspector Venkataramana visited the hospital and questioned Murali Mohan. They also examined the CCTV camera footage at the accident spot.

During the investigation it was revealed that Murali Mohan misappropriated Rs 4 lakh. The Municipal Commissioner issued an order suspending the secretary. The police have registered a case. DSP Muralidhar is investigating the fraud case.