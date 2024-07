NELLORE: One person was killed while seven students and teachers sustained minor injuries after a truck crashed into a school bus on NH-16 near Kavali in Nellore district on Tuesday. There were 37 people, including the bus driver and cleaner, students and teachers, on the bus when the incident happened. The deceased has been identified as D Chinna Malakondaiah (60).

“The school bus belongs to RSR Educational Institutions. The incident took place when the students were on their way to school,” said Kavali Traffic DSP M Venkata Ramana.

The bus was turning towards the school when an oncoming truck rammed into it from behind, causing it to overturn. Passersby responded swiftly and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital in Kavali. On receiving the news about the accident, the parents of the students reached the hospital immediately.

Police arrived at the scene to manage traffic and launch an investigation into the incident. The overturned bus, which had blocked the road, was moved to restore traffic flow. The body of the deceased cleaner was transferred to a government hospital for post-mortem. “The driver of the truck abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The truck was seized and a case has been registered,” Venkata Ramana said.