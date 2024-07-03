Andhra CM directs officials to take immediate measures for supply of adequate sand to construction sector

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the sand availability in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to take immediate measures for the supply of adequate sand to construction sector.

He instructed them to ensure that constructions under progress are not hindered for want of sand. The officials should explore the feasibility of supplying sand stored at stock points, and come up with a plan of action to address the current crisis, he said.

Naidu also directed the officials to draft a new sand policy in such a manner that it does not cause any problems to the people. The officials should come up with comprehensive information and suggestions, besides laying emphasis on controlling the sand price and address its scarcity.

The officials explained the sand policies implemented from 2014 to 2019 and the policies introduced by the previous regime. They also mentioned the impact of the free sand policy brought in 2016, and how it was scrapped and a new policy was introduced after 2019, resulting in sand scarcity.

The sand policy of the previous regime increased the prices of sand and caused scarcity of the construction material, and it affected the entire construction sector. Handing over the management of sand queries to private persons and agencies, lack of proper monitoring system using CCTV cameras and GPS tracking, led to large scale illegal sand mining. The total quantity of sand mined and sold was not recorded properly, they informed.