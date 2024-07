VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to leave for New Delhi on Wednesday evening. This will be his first official visit to the national capital after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Naidu is expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others.

The Chief Minister is likely to submit proposals for projects in the State so they can be included in the Union Budget, which is expected to be tabled in August. Besides issues related to the State bifurcation, Naidu is likely to seek funding for pending projects in the State.

CM to release white paper on Amaravati

Some of the matters that may come up for discussions with PM Modi and Sitharaman include funding for the Polavaram Irrigation Project and the capital city of Amaravati.

Ahead of his visit to New Delhi, the Chief Minister is learnt to have been briefed by the officials on pending projects in the State for the past five years. Naidu had also met Railway officials and discussed the pending projects and funds needed to complete the ongoing ones. He is likely to seek more funds for these projects, sources said.

Before leaving for the national capital, the Chief Minister will be releasing a white paper on the capital city Amaravati.