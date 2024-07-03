Awareness program on I-T held for railway officials in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Income Tax (I-T) Department, Andhra Pradesh in association with the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) organised an awareness programme on income tax for railway officials on Tuesday.

Joint Commissioner of Income Tax N Abhinaya stated that the collection of revenue is critical to the task of nation-building and should be a smooth process, as Chanakya mentioned in his Arthashastra, “To collect taxes from taxpayer is just like a bee collects honey from a flower without disturbing its petals.”

However, navigating the complexities of taxation can be often be daunting without proper guidance. ”Our programme aims to demystify income tax, empower you with knowledge and foster compliance with tax laws. Critical issues of incorrect clams of deductions or exemptions will be highlighted through this programme,” she explained.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil also took part in the programme and gave insights on IT-related matters.