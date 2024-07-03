NTR police trace missing girl in Jammu after nine months

VIJAYAWADA : A 19-year-old girl, who went missing from Vijayawada in October last year, was traced with her boyfriend by NTR district in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.
The girl, identified as Tejaswini from Bhimavaram town, was studying a hotel management course in a private institute at Machavaram in Vijayawada.
She befriended Amzad (21) alias Shannu, her college senior, on Instagram. A resident of Ramavarappadu, Amzad completed his hotel management course and worked in a Bengaluru-based hotel for a few months. The couple decided to get married, but fearing her parent’s objections due to religious differences, Amzad convinced Tejaswini to leave Vijayawada and start a new life together. Convinced, Tejaswini left her hostel with Amzad last October.
Tejaswini’s mother, Venkata Kumari, filed a missing complaint with the Machavaram police. Despite a detailed investigation, the police were initially unable to trace the duo due to a lack of sufficient information.
After receiving a representation from Venkata Kumari regarding her missing daughter, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan intervened and contacted Machavaram Circle Inspector B Gunaramu. Pawan inquired about the progress of investigation and directed police to take action.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior police official revealed that a breakthrough was achieved when Tejaswini sent a message to her elder sister on Instagram. The police immediately instructed her sister to gather details from Tejaswini. Within an hour, the police traced the couple in Jammu and coordinated with Jammu police, who took Amzad and Tejaswini into a custody.
A team of Machavaram police left for Jammu on Monday night to bring the couple back to Vijayawada. “The duo will reach Vijayawada by Tuesday night and will be reunited with their families. Necessary action will be taken against Amzad based on Kumari’s complaint,” the police stated.
A police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Had the girl not sent a message to her sister on Instagram, we would have not have traced them. They were completely off the radar since October.”
Couple spent seven months without mobile phones
Elaborating on the case, police explained that soon after leaving Vijayawada, Amzad and Tejaswini reportedly sold their mobile phones for around Rs 26,000 in a shop in Chennai. They decided not to leave any clue on their whereabouts.
The couple then left for Kerala and stayed there for a week. Later, they stayed in Hyderabad for a week, a few days in Pune and 10 days in Mumbai. Finally, they landed in Jammu in December. Soon, Amzad started searching for chef jobs in hotels. A hotel in Jammu hired him on a temporary basis. But he left the job after a month and joined as a cook for a Punjabi family, who offered the couple accommodation.
Interestingly, Amzad and Tejaswini spent seven months without a mobile phone. Neither of them communicated with their friends or family. It was only in April that Amzad bought a new phone and a SIM card using his Aadhaar card.
In May-June, when the couple started having differences, Tejaswini decided to contact her family. She sent a message to her sister when she got the opportunity. Subsequently, we contacted Jammu police, who took the couple into their custody, said the police.
Stating that a kidnap case had been registered against Amzad a year ago, police said the 21-year-old had eloped with a girl to Araku. He was arrested and let off after the girl’s parents withdrew the case. “He traps college-going girls in the name of love and elopes with them on the promise of marriage. This is a second such incident in which Amzad is involved,” said the police.
Pawan Kalyan lauds NTR police for solving case
Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan appreciated the efforts of NTR district police in tracing the missing girl. Speaking to reporters in Kakinada on Tuesday, he said the girl’s mother approached him while he was addressing Jana Darbar at his party office in Mangalagiri on June 25. She had submitted a representation, seeking probe into the case of her missing daughter. Pawan appealed parents to be aware of such youngsters who trap girls in the name of love