NTR police trace missing girl in Jammu after nine months

VIJAYAWADA : A 19-year-old girl, who went missing from Vijayawada in October last year, was traced with her boyfriend by NTR district in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

The girl, identified as Tejaswini from Bhimavaram town, was studying a hotel management course in a private institute at Machavaram in Vijayawada.

She befriended Amzad (21) alias Shannu, her college senior, on Instagram. A resident of Ramavarappadu, Amzad completed his hotel management course and worked in a Bengaluru-based hotel for a few months. The couple decided to get married, but fearing her parent’s objections due to religious differences, Amzad convinced Tejaswini to leave Vijayawada and start a new life together. Convinced, Tejaswini left her hostel with Amzad last October.

Tejaswini’s mother, Venkata Kumari, filed a missing complaint with the Machavaram police. Despite a detailed investigation, the police were initially unable to trace the duo due to a lack of sufficient information.

After receiving a representation from Venkata Kumari regarding her missing daughter, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan intervened and contacted Machavaram Circle Inspector B Gunaramu. Pawan inquired about the progress of investigation and directed police to take action.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police official revealed that a breakthrough was achieved when Tejaswini sent a message to her elder sister on Instagram. The police immediately instructed her sister to gather details from Tejaswini. Within an hour, the police traced the couple in Jammu and coordinated with Jammu police, who took Amzad and Tejaswini into a custody.

A team of Machavaram police left for Jammu on Monday night to bring the couple back to Vijayawada. “The duo will reach Vijayawada by Tuesday night and will be reunited with their families. Necessary action will be taken against Amzad based on Kumari’s complaint,” the police stated.

A police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Had the girl not sent a message to her sister on Instagram, we would have not have traced them. They were completely off the radar since October.”

Couple spent seven months without mobile phones

Elaborating on the case, police explained that soon after leaving Vijayawada, Amzad and Tejaswini reportedly sold their mobile phones for around Rs 26,000 in a shop in Chennai. They decided not to leave any clue on their whereabouts.